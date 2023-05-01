Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 2.8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.39. 134,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,860,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

