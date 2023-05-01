Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,046,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.65. 159,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,016. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.34.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

