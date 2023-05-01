Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 636,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,277 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 4.1% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $33,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDE. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,798. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $58.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.