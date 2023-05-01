Axie Infinity Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $7.70 or 0.00026950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $894.48 million and approximately $30.57 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,136,529 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.72807112 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $29,320,120.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

