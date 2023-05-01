Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Issues Earnings Results

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Axonics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Axonics Trading Up 2.1 %

Axonics stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 0.39. Axonics has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,819.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $381,209.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,059.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,574 shares of company stock worth $5,778,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Axonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

