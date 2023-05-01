AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 million-$21.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.77 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.49.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 336,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. AXT has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $111.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that AXT will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $33,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AXT by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

