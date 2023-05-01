Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.06

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 221613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BANC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $657.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Banc of California by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in Banc of California by 269.1% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 248,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 181,293 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.