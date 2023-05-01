Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stake Lifted by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria accounts for about 2.1% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,647,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,430,000 after acquiring an additional 721,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 414,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,483,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,455 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA remained flat at $7.34 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 338,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.