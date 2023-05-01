Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 71,205 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Macro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Macro Stock Down 0.5 %

BMA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,126. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $658.89 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

