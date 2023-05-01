Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Trading Down 2.5%

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 6,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 156,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 866,679 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 790,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 292,158 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter worth $1,231,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

