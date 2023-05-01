Bancor Price Tops $0.46 (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001645 BTC on popular exchanges. Bancor has a total market cap of $73.06 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,000.84 or 1.00070407 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

BNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,732,389 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 158,728,766.23512957 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.46649618 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $3,410,291.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

