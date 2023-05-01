Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Short Interest Update

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 556,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

BOH traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.80. 737,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,269. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

