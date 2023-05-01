Barclays Boosts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $415.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TYL. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.92.

NYSE TYL opened at $379.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.14. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total transaction of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,353.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total transaction of $322,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,445,000 after buying an additional 46,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after buying an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

