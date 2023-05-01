Barclays Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $206.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $262.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $191.62.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

