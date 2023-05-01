Barclays Trims Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Target Price to $166.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $162.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $98,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after buying an additional 709,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

