Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Up 19.8% in April

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 455,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE BNED traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. 87,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,771. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

