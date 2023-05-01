Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) CEO Acquires $14,704.17 in Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 1,019 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $14,704.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.28. 18,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,413. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $24.12.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.