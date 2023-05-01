B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires Shares of 41,547 JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,910,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,217.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 788,472 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 622,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 452,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 446,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AMJ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 96,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $23.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.