B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $102,000 in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 367,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 426,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 51,706 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $7.02. 4,300,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.59. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

