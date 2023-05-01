B&D White Capital Company LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

QQQ stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,424,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,235,695. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.57 and its 200-day moving average is $290.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

