Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,253. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.0966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Stories

