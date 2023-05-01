Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $199.02 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. Beldex has a market capitalization of $199.02 million and $1.76 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.36 or 0.06467835 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00039086 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

