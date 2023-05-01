Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

BLPH stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

