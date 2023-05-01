Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
BLPH stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.