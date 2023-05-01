Benchmark Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.43 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in eBay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

