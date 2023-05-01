Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp raised its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.7 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.30. 206,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,364. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.