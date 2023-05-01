Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,866,000 after buying an additional 1,392,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.34. 303,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

