Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.81. 442,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,387. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.90.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

