Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.86. The company had a trading volume of 136,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

