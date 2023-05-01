Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,219,361. The company has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

