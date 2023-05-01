Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,817 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,125,000 after acquiring an additional 386,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after acquiring an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.72. 666,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,876. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

