Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.99. 69,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,369. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.