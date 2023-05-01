Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 104,774 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,774 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.94% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $35,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SLYV traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $74.79. 45,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

