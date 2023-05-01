Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 51,931 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,931 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.84% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $18,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.13. 13,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,404. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $82.79.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
