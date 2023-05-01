Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price target on the stock.

PPHE Hotel Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:PPH opened at GBX 1,125 ($14.05) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,189.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £476.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4,687.50 and a beta of 0.99. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,005 ($12.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,617.25 ($20.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.90.

PPHE Hotel Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. PPHE Hotel Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

Insider Activity at PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

In other PPHE Hotel Group news, insider Daniel Kos acquired 2,692 shares of PPHE Hotel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,156 ($14.44) per share, with a total value of £31,119.52 ($38,865.39). 53.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

