Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.0 %
BERY stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.
In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
