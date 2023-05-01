Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.0 %

BERY stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.