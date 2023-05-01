Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,030,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 22,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Bilibili by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Articles

