Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $464.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $464.10 and last traded at $464.10, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $441.51 and its 200 day moving average is $413.34.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
