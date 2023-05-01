Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $26.58 million and approximately $58,248.66 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00142210 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00063027 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00039028 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003537 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

