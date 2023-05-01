Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $316.92

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $316.92 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00130120 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00033545 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001086 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

