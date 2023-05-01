Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Down 20.6% This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $134.04 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00129425 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00049517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033789 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001143 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

