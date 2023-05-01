BitDAO Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $3.95 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One BitDAO token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

