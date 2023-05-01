Bitgert (BRISE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $158.41 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Bitgert has a market capitalization of $158.41 million and $2.71 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitgert has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitgert

Bitgert’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.

$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert’s dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.”

Bitgert Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

