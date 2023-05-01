BITICA COIN One Day Volume Reaches $184,284.99 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $839,678.78 and approximately $184,284.99 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04980268 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $328,969.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

