BitShares Market Cap Reaches $30.11 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and $381,254.50 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004357 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003805 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001459 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,950,489 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.