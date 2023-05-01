BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $602.35 million and approximately $30.33 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000064 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $27,477,845.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

