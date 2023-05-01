BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $595.45 million and approximately $17.11 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004384 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003312 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000064 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $27,477,845.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.