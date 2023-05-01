BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 1.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the third quarter worth $30,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching 16.31. 34,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,117. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.33 and a 12 month high of 18.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of 16.08 and a 200-day moving average of 15.93.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

