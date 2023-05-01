Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 182,438 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 182,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,201 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $78.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $90.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,002.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at $54,817,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,646 shares of company stock worth $7,686,004 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.