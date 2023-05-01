Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $41.21 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 822,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,212,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 34,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 216,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 145,010 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 267,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

