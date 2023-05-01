Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $8.52 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Visa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,783,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,021,000 after buying an additional 95,633 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 146,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE V opened at $232.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day moving average is $216.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

